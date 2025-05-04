Cory Sandhagen Forces Deiveson Figueiredo to Tap Out Due to Injury – UFC Des Moines Highlights

Cory Sandhagen scored a massive win in the UFC Des Moines headliner, forcing Deiveson Figueiredo to tap out in the second round of their high-stakes bantamweight clash.

After a relatively slow start to the first round, things picked up at the halfway point with Sandhagen securing a takedown. Figueiredo grabbed hold of Sandhagen’s leg and looked to cinch in a knee bar and a heel hook, but that just made it easier for Sandhagen to light him up with some solid ground and pound strikes on the mat.

In the second stanza, Figueiredo initiated the first takedown and momentarily got top control, but Sandhagen went for his own knee bar, forcing Figueiredo to play defense. Scrambling to improve his position, Sandhagen and Figueiredo got tied up in an awkward position before the ‘Sandman’ regained top control and proceeded to drop some hammer fists.

While eating shots, Figueiredo indicated he was injured and tapped out, bringing an abrupt stop to the bout with less than a minute to go in the second.

Official Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (injury) at 4:08 of Round 2.

According to Sandhagen’s post-fight interview, he felt Figueieredo’s knee pop during their awkward grappling exchange in the second. As a result, the Brazilian was forced to tap out, potentially putting Sandhagen in pole position for a shot at the bantamweight title in 2025.

Check out highlights from Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines:

CORY SANDHAGEN GETS THE SECOND ROUND FINISH AT #UFCDESMOINES 😤 pic.twitter.com/eWCPf6BmaP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2025