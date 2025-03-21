Magomed Ankalaev reveals targeted summer date for UFC rematch fight with Alex Pereira

Newly-crowned light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev has his sights fixed on a particular August date for his planned rematch with Alex Pereira following their UFC 313 clash earlier this month — in a bid to finally settle their long-standing differences.

Ankalaev, the current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, clinched the divisional crown earlier this month against former two-weight champion, Pereira in the pair’s heated grudge match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, not without some controversy. Outstriking the Sao Paulo fan-favorite on the feet, which included a near knockdown early in the clash, Ankalaev emerged with a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) triumph — winning the championship to boot.

And given the close nature of their pairing, fans speculated an immediate rematch between the duo would be booked in the near future.

Magomed Ankalaev targets August title fight with Alex Pereira

With both combatants welcoming the chance to face off next in their respective returns to the Octagon, Russian star, Ankalaev confirmed this evening that he is targeting a summer return — particularly in August to face the Brazilian for a second time this year.

“August, but please #noVaseline,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account.

August, but please #noVaseline — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 21, 2025

Ankalaev’s specific quest for “no Vaseline” comes off the back of claims from the Russian’s team that Pereira “greased” during their UFC 313 title fight — resulting in their failure to secure takedowns throughout the five round grudge meeting.

“The sweat didn’t flow off his (Alex Pereira) body, it gelled up,” Shukhrab Magomedov said. “That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed (Ankalaev) said afterwards that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.”