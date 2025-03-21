Magomed Ankalaev reveals targeted summer date for UFC rematch fight with Alex Pereira

ByRoss Markey
Magomed Ankalaev reveals targeted summer date for UFC rematch fight with Alex Pereira

Newly-crowned light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev has his sights fixed on a particular August date for his planned rematch with Alex Pereira following their UFC 313 clash earlier this month — in a bid to finally settle their long-standing differences.

Ankalaev, the current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, clinched the divisional crown earlier this month against former two-weight champion, Pereira in the pair’s heated grudge match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Magomed Ankalaev vows to stop Alex Pereira in rematch title fight: 'It won't go the distance'

However, not without some controversy. Outstriking the Sao Paulo fan-favorite on the feet, which included a near knockdown early in the clash, Ankalaev emerged with a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) triumph — winning the championship to boot.

READ MORE:  Magomed Ankalaev offers Alex Pereira immediate title rematch after UFC 313: 'You deserve this'

And given the close nature of their pairing, fans speculated an immediate rematch between the duo would be booked in the near future.

gettyimages 2204071444 612x612 2

Magomed Ankalaev targets August title fight with Alex Pereira

With both combatants welcoming the chance to face off next in their respective returns to the Octagon, Russian star, Ankalaev confirmed this evening that he is targeting a summer return — particularly in August to face the Brazilian for a second time this year.

“August, but please #noVaseline,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account.

Ankalaev’s specific quest for “no Vaseline” comes off the back of claims from the Russian’s team that Pereira “greased” during their UFC 313 title fight — resulting in their failure to secure takedowns throughout the five round grudge meeting.

READ MORE:  Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell's Wild Claims of Demonic Possession Ahead of UFC 314 Clash
Magomed Ankalaev offers Alex Pereira immediate title rematch after UFC 313: 'You deserve this'

“The sweat didn’t flow off his (Alex Pereira) body, it gelled up,” Shukhrab Magomedov said. “That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed (Ankalaev) said afterwards that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.”

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev's Next Fight: The Undefeated 'Borz' Takes on the Middleweight King Dricus du Plessis

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts