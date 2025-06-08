Sean O’Malley coy on UFC 316 submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili: ‘He’s a motherf*cker’

Off the back of his second career loss to Merab Dvalishvili in just eight months, former bantamweight kingpin, Sean O’Malley admits he was not expecting to be finished by the Georgian in their title rematch tonight to top UFC 316.

O’Malley, who was afforded an immediate title fight re-run with dominant wrestling ace, Dvalishvili off the back of his decision loss at Noche UFC last year, returned tonight in New Jersey.

However, suffering a similar fate to their first pairing back in September, O’Malley was taken down on multiple occasions in the first and second round.

But dropping a submission loss for the first time in his professional career in the third round, Montana striker, O’Malley went to his back following a D’Arce choke attempt from Dvalishvili, before he was forced to tap.

Sean O’Malley coy on UFC 316 submission defeat

And following the defeat, O’Malley admitted he was not expecting to come unstuck in this fashion against the Tbilisi dominant force.

“I didn’t feel like it was going to go like that,” Sean O’Malley told Joe Rogan during his post-fight Octagon interview. Unfortunately, it is.Merab’s (Dvalishvili) a motherf*cker. Yeah, I just want to stick around and thank everybody that came out and supported us.

Sean O’Malley’s instant reaction to the Merab loss



“I didn’t feel like it was going to go like that… Merab’s a motherf***er.” #UFC316pic.twitter.com/NjqdnvSapX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 8, 2025

“Like, if it wasn’t for you guys, this sh*t wouldn’t be possible. I feel super, super grateful right now that I get to do this, Sean O’Malley continued. “I have a two-week at home, a four-year-old at home, and a perfect wife, so I’m excited to go home and spend some time with them, but Merab’s a motherf*cker.”

Next for Dvalishvili seems to be a title defense against perennial contender, Cory Sandhagen — whom he welcomed to challenge him for his bantamweight crown.

“I would love it [a fight with Cory Sandhagen],” Merab Dvalishvili told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview after UFC 316. “I like the opponent. Cory, I love you, bro. I like your jokes lately. Keep making jokes — keep having fun, bro.”