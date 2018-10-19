Dana White Addresses If UFC Plans To Re-Book Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

Dana White addresses if the UFC plans to book Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier once again after their first fight was nixed.

The Las Vegas-based promotion had this fight booked at UFC 230 pay-per-view event on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. This was supposed to serve as the co-headliner. However, that wasn’t meant to be as Poirier suffered an injury.

In his latest fight, Poirier was able to score a second round stoppage victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC on FOX 30 event (July 28, 2018). This marked his third straight win inside of the Octagon as he holds victories over Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Now, with the news that Poirier was receiving stem cell injections in his injured hip, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reached out to the UFC President.

Dana White Addresses

The question was asked in hopes of getting a comment about potentially re-booking this lightweight showdown. However, White has made it known that he won’t book another fight involving Diaz until he’s ready to fight.

“I’m not interested in making a Diaz fight until Diaz is just absolutely dying to fight. When he’s ready to fight he’ll let us know.”

On the heels of good news on Poirier's hip, I asked UFC president Dana White if Poirier/Diaz is a fight he'd want to re-book. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 19, 2018

Well, there you have it. Poirier will look to get his next fight lined up once he’s 100% healthy. UFC 230 will proceed with the main event of Daniel Cormier defending the UFC heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis.