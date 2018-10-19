Dustin Poirier Undergoes Medical Procedure On Injured Hip

Credit: Sergei Belski for USA TODAY Sports

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was dealt some wholly disappointing news when Dustin Poirier was forced out of his scheduled co-main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 230. Now it’s time Poirier unveils the timeline for his return.

The fight between surging action fighter Poirier and the returning Diaz was legitimately one of the year’s most anticipated bouts. True, it may have been largely due to Diaz’ return from a two-year layoff. But “The Diamond’s” relentless finishing skills during his recent win streak were just as much a reason to tune in.

So it was certainly deflating for many fans when Poirier revealed he had a hip injury. Many of his fans understandably wondered if he required surgery for the injury. “The Diamond” answered them tonight, issuing this statement online that updated his health. He revealed he was receiving stem cell injections in his injured hip:

Great news from the UFC’s No. 3-ranked lightweight. A three-week recovery sounds like a short recovery period for one of the division’s most dangerous knockout artists.

In the meantime, Diaz was pulled off of UFC 230 and trolled Poirier for pulling out. He’s since called for a fight against champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If Poirier can come back soon, however, he may be able to get the Diaz fight again. Should he?

