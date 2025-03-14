Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson – Odds and Match Preview

ByTimothy Wheaton
Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson - Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC match between Da’Mon Blackshear and Cody Gibson is set to take place on March 15, 2025, at UFC Fight Night. Both fighters are bantamweight competitors with distinct backgrounds and styles, with both coming into this match as a must-win situation. The stakes are high for both fighters, as a win could significantly boost their careers in the bantamweight division.

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson Odds

Da'Mon Blackshear is favored with odds ranging from -450 to -455, meaning a $100 bet on him would yield around $22 to $22.50 if he wins. Cody Gibson, on the other hand, is the underdog with odds of +350 to +370, offering a potential payout of $350 to $370 for a $100 bet if he wins.

The odds for Blackshear winning by KO/TKO are around +800, while Gibson’s chances of winning by KO/TKO are significantly longer at +2000. For a decision victory, Blackshear’s odds are about -115, and Gibson’s are around +575.

Given Blackshear’s recent history of finishing fights early, there is a strong likelihood that this bout will end inside the distance. The odds for the fight not going the distance are +125. Overall, the odds suggest that Blackshear is expected to win, but Cody Gibson offers a high reward for those willing to take the risk on an upset. The fight ending early is also considered likely.

Da’Mon Blackshear has a strong grappling background, which he often uses to his advantage by taking fights to the ground and securing submissions. His recent performance against Cody Stamann showcased his grappling ability, as he submitted Stamann via rear-naked choke in the first round.

Cody Gibson has a background in wrestling and has also trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and boxing. He has had a varied career, competing in both the UFC and regional circuits. Gibson recently won against Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision and also secured a submission victory over Brian Kelleher.

The stakes for this fight are significant for both fighters. For Blackshear, a win would help solidify his position in the UFC bantamweight division and potentially move him closer to facing higher-ranked opponents. For Gibson, who has recently experienced a mix of wins and losses, a victory would be crucial in maintaining his relevance and possibly setting up more prominent matchups in the future. Both fighters are looking to prove themselves and climb the ranks, making this bout an exciting and competitive matchup.

