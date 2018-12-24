CSAC Reveals Why They Licensed Jon Jones

It’s Christmas Eve, yet mixed martial arts (MMA) is still digesting the fallout of the news that Jon Jones’ ‘atypical finding’ in a USADA drug test resulted in UFC 232 being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

The messy situation is unlike any other ever witnessed in MMA before last night. When Jones was found to have a minute amount of turinabol , the same anabolic steroid he is only now coming off of suspension for, in his system, Nevada decided they could not license him. It was a strange reveal considering they had been lenient on other fighters in the past. USADA did not sanction Jones based on that test, however.

All involved bodies such as USADA, the NSAC, and even Jones himself issued statements on the matter, but the water was still muddy. “Bones” even apologized to the many fans and fighters affected, but also said it was out of his control. Many wondered how the State of California could license Jones. Indeed, the commission had reportedly ordered a surprise drug test for Jones, which he passed in order to be licensed.

Not Hot?

So with the CSAC’s logic under fire, executive director Andy Foster explained his reasoning for licensing Jones to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, claiming it was residual:

“At some point somebody has to stand up and do the right thing,” Foster said. “I have a lab that says there’s no evidence of a new injection. There’s no short term metabolite in his system. It’s that same old crap that he’s already ingested. I can only go by what the scientists tell me and I have multiple who are telling me there is no new injection. He has very, very low levels in his system.”

Cleared To Compete

Foster appears to be a sort of champion for Jones throughout this entire ordeal, taking USADA to task for their supposedly horrible handling of it. He furthered his defense of Jones by insisting he was absolutely a clean fighter:

“Is this fighter hot right now?” Foster said. “No. He’s a clean fighter. And he’s been punished for those metabolites already before. He’s cleared to fight here. He doesn’t have any active steroids in his system.”

Jones was licensed to fight in California earlier this month when his suspension from his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier in Anaheim expired. He paid a $205,000 fine and agreed to community service. He did, however, turn down the CSAC’s request for him to undergo voluntary testing.

Clearly Foster doesn’t believe he needs it. The CSAC is sticking to their guns as all involved commissions and organizations are being called out for their handling of the situation. Many of the fighters on UFC 232 are being forced to change plans and relocate during their weight cuts. Many of them claimed they found out about the shift on social medi a.

What do you think? Did the CSAC, NSAC, UFC, and USADA handle this correctly? Or is the black eye on the sport most are calling it today?