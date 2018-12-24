Jon Jones ‘Mans Up’ & Issues Social Media Apology To Fans

Jon Jones took to Instagram last night to issue an apology for the UFC 232 debacle but insists the situation was ‘completely out of his control’.

Jones released a statement yesterday regarding his ‘atypical’ test result that has caused the promotion to relocate UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Las Angeles.

However, the former 2x light heavyweight champion took to Instagram live on Sunday night to further explain his position.

“Today has been a hell of a day, a hell of a day,” Jones said. “Big shock to us all. Spent tears today, because I can feel the frustration of the fans. And I’m going to do what I can to try to make it right for at least some of you guys. I’ve already taken care of some flights and some tickets for people, so I’m doing what I can to make this right.”

Jones will now fight Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

This is only the second time in the company’s history that they were forced to relocate an entire event. The only other time in 1997 was due to political restrictions.

Jones’ Full Statement:

“How’s it going, everybody? It’s your boy, Bones Jones here. I just wanted to take the time out to apologize to the fans for what is going on. This is a situation that is completely out of my control. But I still will man up and apologize for this happening. I realize there’s a lot of people who lost out in the situation. People came from Sweden, people came from Brazil, other fighters. I feel your guys’ frustration. Today’s been a hell of a day, a hell of a day. A big shock to us all. Spent tears today, because I can feel the frustration of the fans. And I’m going to do what I can to try to make it right for at least some of you guys. I’ve already taken care of some flights and some tickets for people, so I’m doing what I can to make this right. But I just really want to assure you guys that this was not a mistake I made. Completely out of my control. But I do feel your guys’ pain, and I’m sincerely sorry. Love you guys, and God bless you guys. And I guess I’ll see some of you in California, and that’s about it. All right, I’m going to try to get some sleep.”