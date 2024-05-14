Report – Rose Namajunas set to fight Maycee Barber in UFC Denver main event scrap in July

Former undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas is set to make her second Octagon walk of the year this summer, headlining a UFC Fight Night Denver card against surging flyweight challenger, Maycee Barber on July 13.

Namajunas, a former undisputed strawweight champion twice under the banner of the promotion, currently holds the number six ranked divisional contender, most recently headlined UFC Vegas 89 at the end of March, snapping a two-fight losing skid in a decision victory against common-foe, Amanda Ribas.

Rose Namajunas faces Maycee Barber at UFC Denver

And as for the number four rated contender, Barber, the flyweight staple turned in her sixth consecutive triumph at UFC 299 in March to boot, landing a decision win over former title challenger, Katlyn Cerminara. News of Rose Namajunas’ headliner against Maycee Barber was first reported by Ariel Helwani.

“Rose Namajunas x Maycee Barber will be the main event of the UFC Fight Night event on July 13, sources say,” Helwani posted on his X account. “125 pounds. Event will take place in Denver.”

Prior to her decision win over Brazilian grappler, Ribas at the end of March, former two-time strawweight queen, Namajunas had sropped her divisional debut at 125 pounds, in the form of a lopsided judging defeat to surging contender, Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night Paris.

Over the course of her promotional run, Namajunas has struck gold in knockout wins over both Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Zhang Weili, as well as other victories over the likes of Angela Hill, Tecia Pennington, Paige VanZant, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Jessica Andrade.

Making her return to her native Colorado, the highly-touted, Barber, who boasts an impressive 14-2 professional record, has struck wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, Andrea Lee, Amanda Ribas, and the above-mentioned, Cerminara in her winning spree.

