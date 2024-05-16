Video – UFC megastar Conor McGregor offers parenting advice to patrons at his Black Forge Inn pub

Conor McGregor is a multi-millionaire, a movie star, and a former UFC world champion. Now you can add expert parent to the list.

While greeting patrons at his pub, The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, McGregor showed off his parenting skills by offering up a trick for calming down a crying baby.

Conor McGregor made this baby stop crying at the Black Forge Inn 😂



"They tried to say things about how I hold my children throughout the years but I always said 'Daddy Knows'."



“This baby was crying prior to this so I was showing my patrons of @theblackforgeinn that if you hold a baby like this and a gentle rock back and forth the baby will stop crying,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “They tried to say things about how I hold my children throughout the years but I always said ‘Daddy Knows.'”

Conor McGregor and his long-time fiancée Dee Devlin welcomed their first child Conor Jr. in 2017 followed by their daughter Croía. Devlin and McGregor continued to expand their family with the birth of their sons Rían in 2021 and most recently, Mack in 2023.

Conor McGregor has kept busy ahead of his octagon return on June 29

On Saturday, June 29, Conor McGregor will step back into the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years when he headlines UFC 303 in Las Vegas opposite former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

McGregor has not competed since suffering a nasty leg break in the opening round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. During his time away, McGregor has kept himself plenty busy. Aside from managing his pub and a plethora of other businesses, he made his first appearance on the big screen, playing a role in Amazon Studios’ remake of the 1989 action classic Road House.

The film went on to be a massive hit for the streaming giant, bringing in a record-breaking 50 million viewers in the first two weeks of release. Unsurprisingly, the studio recently announced that a sequel was on the way, but it appears as though McGregor won’t be a part of that particular project.

And, of course, McGregor shocked everyone when he announced that he is now a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.