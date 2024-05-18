Khalil Rountree hit with suspension after testing positive for banned substance DHEA, out of UFC 303 fight

Surging light heavyweight contender, Khalil Rountree has confirmed he is out of his UFC 303 co-main event fight against former champion, Jamahal Hill next month, after he was placed under “temporary suspension” after testing positive for the banned substance, DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone).

Rountree, the current number eight ranked divisional contender, was slated to return to the Octagon next month in the co-headliner of UFC 303 during International Fight Week, taking on former champion, Hill in a high-stakes pairing.

However, on his official Instagram account tonight, Rountree has revealed he his out of the bout are is currently suspended after testing positive for the banned substance, DHEA – which he claims he ingested unintentionally.

Khalil Rountree confirms exit from UFC 303 return fight

“I’m gutted to deliver this news to you all, but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance,” Khalil Rountree posted. “I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can do get this situation taken care of.”

Khalil Rountree is out of UFC 303. pic.twitter.com/qzfqV9wwdi — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 18, 2024



“I was using a personalised tailored supplement service from a company that I trusted who understood my limitations in what i can and cannot take,” Khalil Rountree continued. “They accidentally sent a blended supplement to me that contained banned substance called DHEA (which is prohibited at all times under the UFC anti-doping policy). Only after I consumed it were its ingredients brought to my attention.”

“I immediately contacted Senior Vice President of Anti-doping compliance,” Rountree wrote. “Jeff Novitsky and UFC Vice President of Anti-doping compliance, Donna Marcolini upon receiving that information to inform them of this matter. I’ve provided them with all of the information to show that this was not a matter of cheating or to enhance performance. Although DHEA is non-performance-enhancing it is a banned substance therefore I am under temporary suspension.”



“My sincerest apologies to you all and to Jamahal for this unfortunate series of events. This is a huge loss and an even bigger lesson.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

In the midst of five-fight unbeaten run, Rountree had most recently turned in a third round TKO win over former title challenger, Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83 back in December of last year, earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

What are your thoughts on Khalil Rountree’s anti-doping violation?