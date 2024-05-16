Michael Bisping weighs in on Khabib Nurmagomedov tax fraud allegations: ‘Come on brother, pay tax’

Michael Bisping can’t see Khabib Nurmagomedov facing any major penalties or punishment for his alleged tax fraud in his home country of Russia.

Earlier this week, a report from Mash claimed that ‘The Eagle’ owed 306 million rubles, or $3.3 million, to the Russian Federal Tax Service after allegedly diverting funds earmarked for his tax bill into business ventures outside of the country. As a result, multiple accounts associated with Nurmagomedov’s businesses, including his MMA promotion Eagle FC, were frozen.

If guilty, Nurmagomedov could face steep fines and potential jail time, but one UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t believe it will come to that.

“Khabib has represented Russia on the world stage for a long time and Russia’s, just like every bloody government, crooked as hell, and Russia is right up there with the best,” Michael Bisping said during a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast with Anthony Smith. “But I would think that with Khabib being one of theirs, he’s pretty tight with Putin, that’s what I’m trying to say. With him f*cking repping Russia to the highest, it’s like pull him to one side like, ‘You little d*ck head. What you doing? You gotta pay your taxes. What is this bullsh*t? Come on brother, pay tax.’”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team Denies Reports of Tax Fraud

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team have denied the allegations. In a statement to TASS, they said: “The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them.”

‘The Eagle’ walked away from the UFC in late 2020 following his third-straight lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje. He retired with a perfect 29-0 record and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2022. From the moment he laid down his gloves, rumors have persisted that he would one day return to try and pick up his 30th career win.

Thus far, those reports have been proven false, but with Nurmagomedov’s reported tax trouble, fight fans are once again holding out hope that the Dagestani star will make a comeback.