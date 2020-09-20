Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is back to winning ways, and he’s certainly not planning on slowing down. Fresh from a comfortable knockout win over arch-nemesis, Tyron Woodley – after the latter suffered a fifth-round rib injury, Covington has called for a title rematch with Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman, as well as firing barbs at Los Angeles Lakers power forward, LeBron James.

Utilising his relentless, almost patented pressure early and often, the Colvis native – now under the scrutinty of Daniel Valderde in South Florida – dominated former American Top Team teammate, Woodley for almost each and every moment of the five round affair. Smothering in the clinch and with takedown attempts, Covington slashed Woodley’s right eyebrow with a fourth round elbow, sending the St. Louis native back to his corner with some cause for concern.

Attempting a takedown in the opening minute of the final-frame, Covington fell into a laboured guillotine attempt from Woodley on the bottom, with the latter writhing in pain, after suffering an apparent rib injury. With referee, Dan Miragliotta separating the two – Covington immediately called for his championship rematch with Usman, as well as a bad-blooded affair with former friend, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

Speaking with UFC commentator, Jon Anik during his post-fight interview, Covington dedicated his win to first responders and the military force, before issuing a barb to the above mentioned, James – as well as continuing his tirade against Sanford MMA staple, Usman, and former training partner, Masvidal.

“Jon Anik, let me start off by saying, you’ve been doing a tremendous job lately,” Covington said. “You’ve been working so hard tonight, so let me take this off your hands for a minute. Ladies and gentlement, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3rd. when Donald Trump gets his hands on ‘Sleepy Joe’ (Joe Bidan). That’s gonna be a landslide.“

“I wanna dedicate this fight, to all the first responders, all the military out there, you know this world would not be safe without you guys, you know, you keep us safe – not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes. These spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless fake cowards, ‘Marty Fakenews Man’ (Kamaru Usman), ‘Street Judas’ (Jorge Masvidal), we got unfinished business, there’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next.“