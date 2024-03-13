Video – The countdown to UFC 300 begins with an epic trailer hyping the historic fight card on April 13

The countdown to UFC 300 has begun!

On Saturday, April 13, the Las Vegas-based promotion will present its next big landmark event, UFC 300, live from the familiar confines of T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. To get fans hyped for one of the biggest fight cards in MMA history, Ultimate Fighting Championship has released an epic trailer featuring the card’s biggest names.

In the main event of the evening, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will put his gold on the line against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. It will be Hill’s first time competing since he won the belt with a dominant performance against Glover Teixeira in January 2023. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was forced to vacate the title after sustaining an Achilles injury last summer, never having the opportunity to defend his crown.

That ultimately led to a clash between Pereira and former champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to crown a new king of the division. ‘Poatan’ came out on top, scoring yet another highlight-reel knockout in the second round of their co-main event.

Strawweight champion Zhang Weili returns in the uFC 300 co-Main Event

In the UFC 300 co-headliner, strawweight world champion Zhang Weili puts it all on the line against Yan Xiaonan in a battle between two of China’s finest imports. Reclaiming the title with a second-round submission of Carla Esparza, at UFC 292, Zhang is fresh off an absolutely dominant performance against Amanda Lemos in her last outing.

She’ll look to deliver a similar result against Yan, a 17-3 fighter with noteworthy wins against Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade in her last two outings.

And what is being touted as the people’s main event, BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje puts his bragging rights belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a battle between two of the greatest strikers in all of mixed martial arts.

Check out the full UFC 300 card below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Charles Oliveira vs. Armen Tsarukyan

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)