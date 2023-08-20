Zhang Weili made quite the impact at UFC 292 with her dominant performance over Amanda Lemos. The media, fans, and even fellow fighters didn’t hesitate to give her props, which led to an extreme amount of tweets on Saturday night praising Zhang’s fantastic efforts.

Despite the smothering offense of Zhang, Lemos would not give up and was fully prepared to give Zhang five rounds of war. While Lemos had her moments, it was pretty apparent that the Chinese superstar Zhang was taking every round. Her grappling prowess would shine against the Brazillian and Lemos was hard-pressed to keep things standing. Even on the feet though, Zhang would prove to be more advanced. The Chinese superstar outstruck Lemos 50-23 at a distance, and in total: 296-24.

It was truly a standout performance by Zhang Weili, and the world didn’t hesitate a second before singing her praises on social media platforms like Twitter.

Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s impressive performance at UFC 292

“Weili completely dominated every round,” fellow fighter Tracy Cortez would say.

“Amazing fight by the champion Zhang Weili,” Casey Oneill tweeted.

“50-45 Weili for me. Some of those coulda been 10-8’s, I just didn’t go there myself,” Jillian DeCoursey would state. She was speaking on the fact that one of the judges ultimately chose to give Amanda Lemos a round. This was a fact that was met with pure mockery by the MMA world, as virtually everybody is of the opinion that Zhang Weili won every round.

In fact, Ben Askren was of the same opinion. After the judges’ decision was read, Askren would take to Twitter and demand answers for what he viewed as atrocious judging.

“Which one of these idiot judges gave Lemos a round???” Askren demanded. In the comments, many fans declared Zhang should’ve won 5-0, but there was a slight percentage of people that believed it was at least debatable that Zhang lost the fourth round to Lemos. Regardless, it was still a clean-cut victory for the Chinese champion, and one she can be proud of for a long time.

