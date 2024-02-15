Max Holloway brands BMF championship fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 ‘The people’s main event’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway claims that no matter the placement of his BMF title clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April – their bout will most definitely viewed as the ‘People’s main event’.

Holloway, the current number one featherweight champion, is slated to make his sophomore outing at the lightweight limit at UFC 300, competing for the symbolic BMF championship in a much-anticipated showdown with former interim lightweight best, Gaethje.

Minting himself as the symbolic gold holder at UFC 291 back in July, Gaethje rallied to stop common-foe, Dustin Poirier with a spectacular second round high-kick knockout win in Salt Lake City.

Max Holloway talks BMF showdown with Justin Gaethje

And calling his shot for a challenge at BMF spoils in April, Hawaiian fan-favorite, Holloway claims his bout with fellow favorite, Gaethje will take main event honors – at least in the eyes of the fans.

“Whenever myself or (Justin) Gaethje’s on the card, I think most of the time it’s the people’s main event,” Max Holloway told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “They know what they get. When you see us on the card, you know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get the bang for your buck.”

“With everybody being booked at our different weight classes, it only made sense to have a BMF fight and be here and putting us on a huge card,” Max Holloway explained. “I’m excited to share the Octagon with a guy like Gaethje. He’s definitely going to be a Hall of Famer. It’s what BMF’s do. They take fights, they fight each other, and they show the world what’s up.”

In the midst of a two-fight winning run, Holloway most recently turned in a blistering knockout win over former title challenger, Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Fight Night Singapore back in August. The win came off the back of a decision win over English contender, Arnold Allen in another main event clash.

