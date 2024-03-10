Bo Nickal lands surprising main card fight on UFC 300 ahead of Charles Oliveira, despite being unranked

The hype train behind Bo Nickal is as real as it gets, as evidenced by the surprising placement of his fight on the main card of the historic UFC 300 event.

Nickal vs. Cody Brundage will be the only fight on the main card between two unranked fighters. Furthermore, they will be fighting higher up on the card than names like Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, and even Kayla Harrison who was formerly the face of the PFL and makes her UFC debut at UFC 300.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The event itself will be the third centennial event in the promotion’s history, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. The night of fights will truly be special and might even go down as the greatest night of fights the UFC has ever provided.

Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage Land Surprisingly deep into UFC 300 card

The fight lineups can be found below, but keep in mind that the order of bouts can still change as fights drop off or are added to the card.

Mandatory Credit: Marcel Dorff

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for BMF title

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

It is also worth noting some of the storylines that Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage will supersede. Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will be facing off in what could be considered a title-eliminator bout, and are only the fourth fight of the night.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As mentioned earlier, Kayla Harrison will make her UFC debut against the legend Holly Holm, and the always-exciting former champion Jiri Prochazka will be taking on the dangerous Aleksandar Rakic. Not to mention that another former champion Aljamain Sterling will face a tough contender in Calvin Kattar.

What are your thoughts about the order of the fights on the UFC 300 card?