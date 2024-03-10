Bo Nickal lands surprising main card fight on UFC 300 ahead of Charles Oliveira, despite being unranked

ByMakoa Goble
Bo Nickal

The hype train behind Bo Nickal is as real as it gets, as evidenced by the surprising placement of his fight on the main card of the historic UFC 300 event.

Nickal vs. Cody Brundage will be the only fight on the main card between two unranked fighters. Furthermore, they will be fighting higher up on the card than names like Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, and even Kayla Harrison who was formerly the face of the PFL and makes her UFC debut at UFC 300.

Bo Nickal set for return at UFC 300 in fight against Cody Brundage Aljamain Sterling makes featherweight move
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The event itself will be the third centennial event in the promotion’s history, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. The night of fights will truly be special and might even go down as the greatest night of fights the UFC has ever provided.

READ MORE:  Breaking - Anthony Joshua stops Francis Ngannou with vicious second round KO in shocking win - Highlights

Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage Land Surprisingly deep into UFC 300 card

The fight lineups can be found below, but keep in mind that the order of bouts can still change as fights drop off or are added to the card.

UFC 300 bout order
Mandatory Credit: Marcel Dorff

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
  • Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
READ MORE:  Petr Yan snaps losing skid, lands impressive decision win over Song Yadong - UFC 299 Highlights

It is also worth noting some of the storylines that Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage will supersede. Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will be facing off in what could be considered a title-eliminator bout, and are only the fourth fight of the night.

Alex Pereira claims he's back in cryptic post on social media amid links to fight at UFC 300
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As mentioned earlier, Kayla Harrison will make her UFC debut against the legend Holly Holm, and the always-exciting former champion Jiri Prochazka will be taking on the dangerous Aleksandar Rakic. Not to mention that another former champion Aljamain Sterling will face a tough contender in Calvin Kattar.

What are your thoughts about the order of the fights on the UFC 300 card?

READ MORE:  UFC 299's Sean O'Malley addresses the downward spiral of Ryan Garcia: 'Cocaine’s a hell of a drug'

Makoa Goble is an American writer born in Virginia Beach, Virginia who grew up in Northern California. A father of two, Makoa is a family man and has had a love of writing and MMA since he was a child himself.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts