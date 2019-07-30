Corey Anderson Wants Johnny Walker Fight At UFC 244 in MSG

Spread the word!













Corey Anderson will not be getting the Jon Jones fight according to UFC president as he turns down too many fights. So, he has now shifted his focus.

Taking to social media, after Johnny Walker teased fight news coming soon, he said he wants the Brazilian at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

“Wanted to dethrone the “King”, they want me to derail a train, Johnny Walker thinks he’s ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Corey Anderson is coming off of a decision win over Ilir Latifi back at UFC 232 last December. Before that, the 29-year-old beat Glover Teixeira and Patrick Cummins both by decision. The American has not finished a fight since 2016 and before the three wins, was on a two-fight losing streak.

Walker, meanwhile, is 17-3 as a pro including going 3-0 in the UFC and winning on the Contender Series. In his three wins he knocked out Khalil Rountree in 1:57 then knocked out Justin Ledet in 15 seconds, then knocked out Misha Cirkunov in 36 seconds.

Currently, the Brazilian is sidelined due to a shoulder injury that he hurt doing the worm after his KO win over the Canadian. Whether or not this fight happens is to be seen, but Anderson has called for it.

