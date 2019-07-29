Johnny Walker Teases Fight News Coming Soon

Spread the word!













Top UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker might receive his next opponent very soon.

The Brazilian took to Instagram recently to tease that he could be receiving a fight very soon. Here’s what he had to say:

“Keep the eyes opened; there is a fight coming soon”

Walker has been on a tear inside of the Octagon as of late. The 27-year-old is currently on a nine-fight win streak. He hasn’t lost since being knocked out back in June of 2016 under the Jungle Fight banner. During his UFC tenure, which kicked off after an impressive showing at Dana White’s Contender Series, Walker has amassed three-straight quick first-round finishes.

He has picked up wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov. With how quickly Walker has been finishing his opponents, many have been hyping an eventual clash between the Brazilian and dominant champion Jon Jones. It remains to be seen who Jones defends his title against next, but it probably won’t be Walker.

Walker likely needs one or two big victories over notable names before challenging for the strap. It will be interesting to see who the Las Vegas-based promotion matches him up with next.

Who do you think Walker should be facing next upon his Octagon return?