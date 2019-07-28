Dana White Shoots Down Jon Jones vs. Corey Anderson Fight

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White shut down the prospect of a Jon Jones vs. Corey Anderson light heavyweight title fight.

Jones and Anderson have been going at each other’s throats in recent times, most recently confronting each other in New Jersey. With Anderson being on a three-fight winning streak and Dominick Reyes already booked to another fight, it looks like he’s next in line as well.

Not in White’s books, though, as he claims “Overtime” has turned down multiple fights in the last month:

“Corey Anderson’s turned down about 50 fights in the last months…no,” White responded at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference when asked if he had plans to book that fight.

White does, however, think Jones will compete again in 2019 despite his recent battery charge. The 205-pound king has already spoken of potentially headlining the UFC’s return to New York’s Madison Square Garden in November.

It’s a role that White could see happen:

“Yeah,” White added when asked if Jones could headline the New York card. “No [I haven’t spoken to him about it]. I haven’t talked to Jon. Let me tell you this, I saw some videos [related to the battery accusations]. Jon Jones will be fighting again.”

Do you want to see Jones face Anderson? Or somebody else?