Conor McGregor’s Legal Team Responds To Plea Deal Rumors

The legal team that is currently representing former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has responded to the plea rumors that surfaced on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Those rumors regarding his latest legal issues was the fact that his legal team was close to agreeing on a plea deal that prevent him from serving jail time as well as allow him to travel to and from the United States from Ireland as it was originally believed that McGregor was facing the possibility of up to seven years in prison and permanent deportation from the country but according to these rumors, if he did make the plea deal then it would be done within the next few days.

This is all due to his bus incident that landed the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion not only in hot water with the law but launched a bunch of lawsuits from those who were hurt both physically and emotionally. McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in April during fight week of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

Nurmagomedov got into an argument with McGregor’s training partner, Artem Lobov, earlier that week, which kicked things up and led to McGregor attacking the fighter bus that had Nurmagomedov on and he was arrested as a result. He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor was due in court to face his charges.

His legal team sent out the following statement to the media on Sunday morning regarding these rumors:

“There is no accuracy to recent tabloid reports speculating about a potential plea for Conor McGregor. We do not, and will not comment on any discussions we may or may not be having with the DA’s office.”

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. It’s expected that once he has this legal incident behind him then he can focus on his pro-MMA career.

The judge set the next court date for July 26, 2018 in New York City and it’s expected that at this hearing, details about the plea deal will be known at that time.