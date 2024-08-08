Javier Mendez: UFC can’t dictate Conor McGregor’s fights, but Islam Makhachev makes sense

Hoping to secure his student, Islam Makhachev a high-profile showdown with arch-rival, Conor McGregor, head coach, Javier Mendez insists that while the UFC can’t dictate – he would like to see the Russian land a huge fight with the polarizing star next.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter in the promotion, has been sidelined since he racked up his third consecutive successful title fight defense at UFC 302 back in May.

Submitting common-foe, Dustin Poirier with a fifth round D’Arce choke win, Islam Makhachev was expected to take on Arman Tsarukyan in a title fight rematch at UFC 308 at the end of October, however, has been ruled out until potentially next year as he deals with an unspecified arm injury setback.

In his place comes an undisputed featherweight title fight in Abu Dhabi, as the undefeated, Ilia Topuria takes on former titleholder, Max Holloway – fresh from his stunning symbolic BMF title fight win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Islam Makhachev backed to fight Conor McGregor in the future

And while Makhachev is still expected to take on Armenian contender, Tsarukyan in a rematch next, the former’s head coach thinks a fight with McGregor should firmly be on the table for him.

“That’s a possibility with Islam (Makhachev) and Conor (McGregor), but let’s face it, Conor dictates who he fights, I mean, anybody that thinks otherwise, the UFC doesn’t dictates who Conor fights,” Javier Mendez told Red Corner MMA. “Conor dictates who he fights. UFC may offer but if Conor says no it’s no.”

“Let’s be fair with each other, I don’t like him but he’s the biggest draw in the business, the records show it and I would love to watch him get beat so yeah, I’m going to pay if he fights Islam, for sure I’ll be in the corner,” Mendez continued.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight Conor McGregor in the future?