Conor McGregor is feeling confident amid his ongoing rehabilitation process.

The Irishman suffered a horrific leg break in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

On Sunday, McGregor was in New York to present Justin Bieber with an award at the VMA Awards. The former dual-weight UFC debut was seen walking freely with only a crutch to aid him, although it didn’t really look like he needed it when getting into a physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly.

During an interview with Adam Glyn, McGregor provided an update on his injury and recovery.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said. “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.”

The UFC superstar admitted the injury took a toll on his mental health.

“I left my son, I was jumping and [doing] 360 flips and then the next time he sees me I’m in this seat and I can’t walk and that was kind of playing on me a little bit,” McGregor said. “But then as the weeks have gone by and recovery, I’m getting better and stronger and my son and my children are seeing it… He can see the work I’ve put in and he can see the rewards and I know that’s going to rub off well on him. He’s going to be able to see his father put the work in and you rise back to your feet.”

“I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy,” McGregor added. “There’s been a few ups and downs on this, it’s probably one of the wildest things that’s ever happened to me in my life. It’s not been fun, smooth sailing, but I got through it. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there.

McGregor sent a defiant message ahead of his inevitable 2022 comeback fight.

“Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, like I said I feel like I can kick now, I’m not advised to kick yet. But I’m gonna get back. You think a broken bone is gonna stop me? Think again,” McGregor concluded. (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think Conor McGregor will return to form after this injury?