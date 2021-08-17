Following his latest barrage of social media abuse, UFC lightweight superstar Conor McGregor appeared to take aim at welterweight champion and pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman and Vegas already has odds open on a potential fight.

During a recent Q&A session with fans, McGregor, 33, was asked what it feels like to claim at least one victory in three different weight classes.

Having built a hugely successful mixed martial career across the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions, which peaked when he beat Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC’s first-ever two weight-class champion, McGregor’s name will forever be written in MMA folklore.

However, after testing the waters as a prize boxing fighter against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather all the way back in 2017, McGregor, who later returned to the octagon, has since endured a rough fall from grace.

Currently 1-3 in his last four UFC fights, the 33-year-old Irish striker now appears to be a shadow of his former self.

His most recent defeat came during a mouth-watering trilogy bout against top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier earlier this year. However, after suffering a nasty leg break at the end of the first round against Poirier, McGregor has now been forced onto the sidelines for at least the next 12-months.

In light of his nightmare injury and seemingly reluctant to let go of his superstar status, the former two-time champion has resorted to trash-talking over social media to more or less anyone who crosses his path.

A heartless and very much ‘over the line’ dig at former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, appearing to mock the tragic death of his beloved father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who sadly passed away in 2020 following COVID-19 complications, became the main motivator in a wave of criticism that quickly came his way.

It wasn’t just fans who were left shocked at how brutal McGregor’s attempt to belittle Nurmagomedov was, but former pros, including Daniel Cormier, felt compelled to come out and criticize the Irishman’s harsh words.

Revealing how he believes McGregor’s attack on Nurmagomedov was nothing more than a ‘cry for help’, Cormier’s assessment then opened the door for the lightweight to once again go on the offensive. Branding the former light heavy and heavyweight champion ‘a fat mess’ – it was quickly becoming apparent that McGregor was on a tear up and he didn’t care whom he offended in the process.

The latest big name to feel the wrath of McGregor has been the number two ranked pound-for-pound star Usman.

Currently reigning supreme across the welterweight division, Usman will be doing all he can to remain fully focused on his up and coming title rematch against arch-enemy Colby Covington, which is scheduled to take place on Nov 6.

However, after seeing McGregor predict he would walk straight back into a title fight against Usman and even knock the Nigerian ace out in record-breaking time, the welterweight king couldn’t resist firing back some words of his own.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

In light of the pair’s heated exchange over social media, online bookmakers have recently opened their lines on a potential future welterweight showdown.

Despite having previously competed at 170lb, VegasOdds.com shows that sportsbooks have deemed McGregor as a future bout’s underdog (+500).

Reflecting their prediction that McGregor has little to no chance of dethroning Usman, the bookmakers are offering a majorly short price of just -700 on the Nigerian.