Conor McGregor has once again gone after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family.

The Irishman was in hot water for a recent tweet he directed at Nurmagomedov about his late father.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in 2020 after contracting COVID-19 and suffering several health complications related triggered by the virus.

McGregor took a shot at Khabib’s father labelling him “evil” and COVID-19 “good”.

On a recent episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, Nurmagomedov spoke about McGregor’s below-the-belt post, he said.

“My dad (Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov) was on a different level [than me] with his situation (involving Conor McGregor),” Khabib said. “He always, like — his heart was so clean, you know. And when he (McGregor) talks about this (Abdulmanap’s passing), you know — only evil can talk about your father, like (your) wife, kids, religion.“

“Like, If you’re a normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff, you know” Khabib explained. “Like, for me, I think he (McGregor) posted this tweet, like he drunk too much or do something (else). And then next day — he always deletes his tweets. And when he becomes normal in life (sober) he thinks, ‘Oh, what I did?’ (sic). And he deletes, this is my opinion on what he do (sic) all the time.“

Khabib then referred to McGregor as “dirty” and reflected on the Dubliner’s assault on 50-year-old Desmond Keogh at the Black Forge pub in Dublin.

“When someone is not with us, he is not even alive, this shows you what you have inside, this shows, like, how dirty you are,” Khabib continued. “When you are one of the best in the world, and you come and you punch someone like 70 years old, like an old man (Desmond Keogh), this shows your heart. This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how can you show yourself like this? I don’t understand why his close people don’t tell him, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’“

McGregor showed zero remorse as he took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to Nurmagomedov’s comments. Unsurprisingly, ‘Notorious’ once again brought family into the conversation before deleting his post from the social media platform.

“I wanna eat his children!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

Do you think Conor McGregor is stepping over the line with his trash talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family?