Paddy Pimblett confident he’d put UFC megastar Conor McGregor ‘On his back and submit him’ in dream fight

Paddy Pimblett is confident that he could put Conor McGregor on his back and submit him in a potential dream match.

Since making his UFC debut in 2021, Pimblett has taken the MMA world by storm, earning five straight victories inside the Octagon with his most recent coming against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in December.

Recently, Pimblett sat down with Rob Moore to discuss a variety of topics, including the influx of influencers in the sport and avid MMA fan Mark Zuckerberg. Along the way, Pimblett was asked who he would consider to be his dream opponent in the UFC. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Liverpudlian picked none other than fellow Cage Warriors alumnus and one of the highest-paid athletes of all time, Conor McGregor.

“You’d have to say Conor [McGregor] because you get paid more for fighting him than anyone else, so I’d probably have to say him,” Pimblett said.

As for how ‘The Baddy’ sees that potential dream match playing out, Pimblett would look to take McGregor’s world-class striking out of the equation and employ a game plan similar to the one Khabib Nurmagomedov used to score his own win over the Irishman in their legendary clash at UFC 229.

“Obviously, he’s a striker so I’d put him on his back and submit him,” Pimblett added.

Paddy Pimblett has a ways to go before he’s on Conor McGregor’s radar

Though Pimblett’s star power seemingly rises a little more with each passing day, he’s likely far from being on Conor McGregor’s radar.

Currently, ‘Mystic Mac’ is gearing up for a return to the Octagon, though nobody seems to know when it will actually happen. McGregor has been touting his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” for some time but has yet to book a date. Who’s at fault for McGregor’s lengthy absence tends to change depending on who you are talking to with UFC CEO Dana White routinely blaming McGregor by suggesting that his immense wealth is the culprit.

McGregor, on the other hand, has remained adamant that he is ready to return and has practically begged UFC and NSAC officials to give him a date.

Recently, McGregor’s long-rumored return opponent, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, claimed that the two fighters will finally square off during the culmination of this year’s International Fight Week on June 29, though no official announcements have been made regarding the event.