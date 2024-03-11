Dustin Poirier rekindles rivalry with Conor McGregor after UFC 299 win: ‘He felt that right hook, too’

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor’s reaction to his UFC 299 knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis.

Poirier entered his five-round UFC 299 co-main event fight against Saint-Denis as the betting underdog and many were writing him off after his KO loss to Justin Gaethje last July.

In the first round, Saint-Denis had success and to begin the second round, he got Poirier down and had his back to begin the round. Yet, Poirier was able to get back to his feet and landed a nice uppercut and then a right hook to KO Saint-Denis.

After Poirier’s win, his rival McGregor took to social media to give congratulations to both ‘The Diamond’ and Saint-Denis.

“Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos felicitations @DustinPoirier @BenoitSt_Denis @EmmanuelMacron,” McGregor wrote on X.

Dustin Poirier pokes fun at three-fight foe, Conor McGregor

After his win, Dustin Poirier was asked about Conor McGregor’s comments and he issued a short response”

“Yeah? Well, he felt that right hook too,” Poirier said at the UFC 299 post-fight press conference.

Of course, Poirier knocked McGregor out in the second round back in 2021 with the right hook.

Despite Poirier winning two straight fights against Conor McGregor, including knocking him out, they still have a rivalry with one another. So, perhaps the two fight for a fourth time in the future as the trilogy ended with the Irishman breaking his leg, but for now ‘The Diamond’ is focused on the lightweight title.

“That’s the only reason I’m fighting,” Poirier said. “I started fighting to be the world champion, to be the best in the world, undisputed. We have to see. I have to get home, talk to my coaches, my wife, and my management, and we’ll see what’s next. I don’t know. But yes, I’ve done a lot in this sport. I’m not trying to brag, but I’ve done a lot in this sport. I’ve been fighting for a long time. I think this was around my 50th MMA fight, and I’ve done a lot, checked a lot of boxes. But there’s still one box unchecked, and that’s being a world champion.”

With the win over Saint-Denis, Poirier is now 30-8 with one ‘No Contest‘ as a pro and is 2-2 in his last four.

Do you think we ever see Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4?