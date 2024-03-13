UFC star Conor McGregor draws inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger In NSFW ‘Road House’ Scene

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made his acting debut in the Road House remake which is available to stream on Prime Video from March 21.

During the movie, McGregor is naked in his first scene in the movie, which caught some people by surprise. However, McGregor joked about the scene and said he was willing to do whatever the movie directors wanted him.

“It was a little too much ass,” McGregor said during a Q&A (via TalkSport). “Just a little too much. The last shot was not necessary. Could have just been the back. The back was solid. I’m just here to perform.”

When Conor McGregor had to do a nude scene, he says he talked to his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger about filming naked, which the movie star has done in the past.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s a good friend of mine, his lady Heather is my physical therapist, [she] has helped me throughout my career, helped me from my world title from 2013 on, I became real close with Arnold,” McGregor said. “Arnold’s first debut into the movie game was very similar. Boom, lands down, solid as a rock. If Arnie done it, and f****** look at his career, I said maybe I’m onto something. I just rocked with it, and I channelled the inner Arnie, the inner Terminator there and just rocked on.”

Although the movie has not been released to the public, it has received positive reviews from critics. For Conor McGregor, he says his first acting experience was a great one and he’s looking forward to doing more.

“It’s very hard work for sure,” McGregor said. “All the characters, when I saw them come to life on the screen, I thought to myself as I was watching the movie, ‘I’m going to f*** this up, I’m going to ruin [the movie], I’m no actor.’ But what I do when I’m looking [at the movie] with the crowd, I have a lot more to give. I feel I have a lot more.”

Conor McGregor’s MMA future in doubt

With Conor McGregor being done filming Road House, the Irishman should be ready to return to the Octagon, but his future in the sport is up in the air.

The Irishman has been vocal in his desire to return in June against Michael Chandler and then in September against Nate Diaz. However, UFC CEO Dana White has said he isn’t sure when McGregor will fight this year if at all.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Before that, he suffered a KO loss to ‘The Diamond’ which was an upset loss.