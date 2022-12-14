UFC Betting Preview – Conor McGregor massive underdog in potential fight with Kamaru Usman

Ahead of his Octagon return next year as well as an expected move to the welterweight division of the UFC, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has opened as a massive betting underdog against former division champion, Kamaru Usman.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since July of last year – suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

Dropping his undisputed welterweight crown back in August of this year at UFC 278, suffering a brutal, fifth round high kick KO loss against two-time opponent, Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor has welcomed multiple UFC returns

In his time away from the sport, Conor McGregor, 34, has weighed up multiple potential returns to the Octagon – namely in the form of opponents including former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira and veteran contender, Michael Chandler, however, noted his plans to become a three-weight champion during the reign of then-champion, Usman.

And according to the current markets and bookies, the Crumlin native is priced as high as a whopping +450 underdog to defeat welterweight dominance, Usman – with the Auchi native still sat at -700 as a favorite despite his August knockout loss to Edwards.

Boasting a 2-1 promotional record at the welterweight limit, Conor McGregor last competed at 170lbs back in January 2020 – which also came as his most recent professional win in mixed martial arts.

The Straight Blast Gym staple most recently handed former lightweight champion, Donald Cerrone a first round high kick and strikes knockout loss.

Conor McGregor made his welterweight debut in 2016 against Nate Diaz in a short-notice fight, suffering a second round rear-naked choke loss – before avenging the defeat in August of that year in a majority decision triumph.

As for Usman, the ONX Labs trainee saw his promotional-perfect run of 15 straight fights during his UFC tenure stopped by Birmingham halted with his stunning high kick knockout loss back in August.

Prior to that defeat, the Nigerian-born phenom had landed five successful title defenses – defeating both Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington in eye-catching wins, in between a knockout win over former teammate, Gilbert Burns.

Expected to make an Octagon comeback in March of next year in the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom, Usman has been tipped to headline UFC 285 against the above-mentioned, Edwards at The O2 Arena event, however, the bout has yet to be officially confirmed by the organization.

As for former duel-weight champion, McGregor, the Dubliner has been tipped to meet the above noted, Chandler in his return to the UFC next year – likely in the summer during International Fight Week – potentially at the welterweight limit to boot.

Despite maintaining he never said Chandler would welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon in his immediate return to the UFC, promotional president, Dana White claimed he would “likely” book the fight if it was to become available in the near future.