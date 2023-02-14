Conor McGregor ‘Looking forward’ to UFC return against Michael Chandler: ‘I’m throwing high kicks faster than jabs’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has expressed his excitement ahead of his Octagon return later this year against Michael Chandler, revealing he will leave for Las Vegas, Nevada this week in order to commence filming of The Ultimate Fighter 31.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is scheduled to make his promotional return against Missouri native, Chandler, later this year, having most recently competed back in July 2021.

Expected to fight at the welterweight limit, an official location or venue for the blockbuster pairing has yet to be determined by the organzation, however, a potential September landing pad has been floated.

Without a victory since a January 2020 knockout win over Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor has suffered back-to-back losses to common-foe, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the latter trilogy fight.

Conor McGregor voices excitement ahead of Michael Chandler clash

And ahead of his comeback against Chandler later this year, McGregor expressed his excitement at the matchup, explaining how his kicking game has caught up speed-wise with his hands.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Conor McGregor told Mirror Fighting reporter, Donagh Corby. “I feel good. I feel energetic. I feel ready. I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing out my jabs. So, I’m very excited to get back. [I fly out to Las Vegas] tomorrow.”

For Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion has yet to book his own Octagon return since UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, himself suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim champion, Poirier.

Boasting a 2-1 record at the welterweight limit of 170lbs, McGregor holds a stoppage win over Cerrone at the weight class, as well as a majority decision win over two-time foe, Nate Diaz, following an initial second round rear-naked choke loss to the Stockton native back in 2016.