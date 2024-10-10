UFC star Conor McGregor set for trial date amid alleged assault on woman, judge denies adjournment

UFC star, Conor McGregor is set for a hearing in the Irish High Court next month, in relation to an alleged assault against a woman who brought an action against the mixed martial arts fighter back in 2021, with the party in question making a damages claim.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight champion in the UFC, will face a claim for an alleged assault on a woman, who is seeking damages against the Crumlin-born mixed martial arts star.

Conor McGregor set to face jury in Dublin High Court next month amid alleged assault on woman

The incident in question is relating to an alleged assault by Conor McGregor on a woman at Dublins’ Beacon Hotel back in 2018, with the case set to appear before a jury at the High Court on November 5.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens confirmed November 5 as the date for the hearing of the case against Mr McGregor, who was once the highest-paid athlete in the worldhttps://t.co/IzOmqCvJG2 — Sunday World (@sundayworld) October 10, 2024

Earlier this summer, McGregor, 36, was expected to appear in court in relation to the alleged incident, before the attorneys representing the Dublin fighter secured an adjournment, with the former two-division champion set to fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 at the end of June in a welterweight matchup.

A second adjournment in relation to the same case was thrown out by a sitting judge, Mr. Justice Alexander Owens, with an alleged unannounced boxing match not enough to earn a second adjournement.

Sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 in a lightweight fight against three-time opponent, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the American fighter.

At the time of publication, McGregor has yet to book his return to the Octagon, with UFC CEO, Dana White revealing plans for him to fight as early as next year, against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.