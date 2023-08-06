Tuning into last night’s UFC Fight Night Nashville card, former duel-weight promotional champion, Conor McGregor has heaped praise on event co-headliner, Tatiana Suarez – who turned in her second win of the year, backing her to land a championship inside the Octagon to boot.

Suarez, an alum and victor of The Ultimate Fighter 23 – turned in a stunning victory in last night’s co-main event clash in Tennessee, defeating former undisputed strawweight titleholder, Jessica Andrade inside the second round.

Improving to 10-0 as a professional, the Californian grappler handed the aforenoted, Andrade a stunning second round loss in Nashville – wrapping up her second consecutive guillotine choke win.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2019 amid a slew of knee, neck, and back injuries, Suarez had made a flyweight comeback earlier this year in February, also submitting Montana De La Rosa with a second round guillotine choke – earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

Conor McGregor backs Tatiana Suarez to land UFC title in the future

And likely set to crack the top five of the strawweight ranks for the second time in her Octagon tenure at the expense of Brazilian veteran, Andrade, Suarez has received major backing from the aforenoted, Conor McGregor – who described the 32-year-old as “championship material”.

“This women (Tatiana Suarez) is very, very good,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted comment on his official X account. “UFC champion material, 100%!”

Conor McGregor sees UFC gold in Tatiana Suarez’s future after her win at #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/bZRMUZKogJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 6, 2023

Himself yet to book his return to the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021, McGregor most recently dropped a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler in a welterweight pairing in his return to the Octagon, however, has recently vetoed the bout – chasing a symbolic BMF title fight with newly-minted championship winner, Justin Gaethje.

