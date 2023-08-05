Turning in her second consecutive guillotine choke win of the year, uber-talent, Tatiana Suarez has turned in her most high-profile career win to date, submitting former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade with a second round guillotine choke in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Nashville.

Returning from a slew of debilitating injuries earlier this year, Californian grappling talent, Suarez managed to return to the Octagon in triumphant fashion, submitting Montana De La Rosa back in February with another second round guillotine choke — earning a Performance of the Night bonus in a brief flyweight cameo.

And likely reinserting herself into the strawweight top-5 and title picture for the first time since a 2019 unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes, Suarez, who now moves to 11-0 as a professional, earned her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with a spectacular second round guillotine choke win over Brazilian powerhouse and former division champion, Andrade.

Below, catch the highlights from Tatiana Suarez’s win over Jessica Andrade