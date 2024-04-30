Dana White blasts UFC star Jon Jones over recent drug testing fiasco: ‘He’s literally always in trouble’

UFC CEO, Dana White has blasted the media for their portrayal of Jon Jones’ issue with Drug Free Sport International earlier this month, in which it was reported the heavyweight champion was arrested, however, also questioned how the Rochester native always finds himself in “trouble”.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder and a current heavyweight champion, fought just once last year in his return from a three-year hiatus, taking the vacant divisional title with a stunning first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

And in November of last year, Jon Jones was scheduled to defend his crown in a long-anticipated showdown with the returning former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic until he suffered a pectoral tendon tear.

Recently returning to training ahead of an expected rescheduled title fight with Miocic, Jones hit the headlines earlier this month after a testing agent for DFSI alleged the New York native issued threats to her – both physically and verbally whilst attempting to carry out a random drug test on the Albuquerque resident.

Dana White addresses Jon Jones’ recent drug testing fiasco

Reacting to news of Jones’ latest discretion and subsequent allegations of threats to kill made by the DFSI testing agent, White hit out at sections of the media who incorrectly reported Jones had been arrested by law enforcement, before questioning his ability to always find himself in trouble.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“He (Jon Jones) literally is always in trouble,” Dana White told Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast. “Always has something going on and got into trouble. NBC News put out a story that he was arrested, and he was never arrested. It’s just like, they don’t ever try anymore.”

“All of our fighters are drug tested,” White continued. “So, the testing agents can show up at your house or wherever you are, and they have to know your whereabouts. Showed up, and she said that he threatened her. Then NBC News said that he was arrested, and he was never arrested.”