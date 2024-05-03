UFC king Jon Jones weighs up ‘Interesting’ title fight with KO star Alex Pereira: ‘That’s a bad man’

Expected to make his return later this year in a title fight showdown with former champion, Stipe Miocic – current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has weighed up the possibility of a title defense against incumbent light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira – in a stunning clash.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder and the current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he landed a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane back in March of last year at UFC 285.

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo native – a former undisputed middleweight gold holder to boot, successfully defended his 205 pound title at UFC 300 last month, toppling the returning Jamahal Hill with a blistering first round KO win.

Expected to fight Miocic in his return to the Octagon amid a failed clash last November after Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear, the Rochester has been heavily chased by interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall – to no avail, however.

Jon Jones talks up a fight with Alex Pereira

And overnight, Jones appeared intrigued by the possibility of facing Pereira in the future – describing the pairing as a “legacy” bout, as well as issuing stark praise to the Sao Paulo striker.

“That’s a bad man,” Jon Jones said of Alex Pereira on his official X account.

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?” Jon Jones posted. “Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight against Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight in the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”

“It would be absolutely massive,” Jon Jones posted of a fight with Alex Pereira. “A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a GOAT versus the actual GOAT. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history, There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane.”

“You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding?” Jones posted. “Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Tom’s a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square Garden’s main event. I’m thinking dollar signs, legacy, big picture here. Not what UK fans are dying to see. Literally just went through this with the French fans.”

Who wins in a future dream fight: Jon Jones or Alex Pereira?