Conor McGregor rips Ryan Garcia in sickening post amid failed drug test: ‘Get your head together, I’m gonna smash it in’

Issuing his support to former interim lightweight world champion, Ryan Garcia in the immediate aftermath of his decision win over Devin Haney last month, UFC star, Conor McGregor has flipped-flopped on his support overnight, issuing a sickening response to reports how the Californian had tested positive for the banned PED, ostarine.

Garcia, a former interim WBC lightweight champion, turned in a stunning majority decision win over the above-mentioned ex-world champion, Haney last month in New York – dropping the then-unbeaten titleholder on three separate occasions to land an upset victory.

However, earlier this week, Garcia, who had been heralded by McGregor his performance against the San Francisco native, was notified that his A sample had been flagged by VADA for the presence of the banned performance enhancing drug, ostarine.

Furthermore, tests were ongoing to find if Garcia – who had blamed the positive result for ostarine on a tainted ashwagandha supplement he ingested, had also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

Conor McGregor blasts boxing star Ryan Garcia

Reacting to news of Garcia’s failed drug test for the banned substance, ostarine, McGregor – who pointed out current UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley’s history with the banned substance ostarine back in 2019 – before sickeningly urging Garcia to “get your head together or kill yourself”.

Mandatory Credit: Icon Sportswire

“Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban,” Conor McGregor said of Ryan Garcia in a now-deleted post on his official X account. “Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O’Malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do youse want a spar. I will set flights right now for you both for a full-on spar each. Hotel, Black Forge Inn the lot.”

Conor McGregor just went wild on Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley 😳 pic.twitter.com/q2s1Tat3fN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 3, 2024

“#LetsSparOMalley and #Garcia two little ostarine heads I’ll ride you both like yous are ostriches,” Conor McGregor continued. “Wtf is up. What do you think you are at? If I was Haney’s dad you’re dead no matter what for doing that. Crazy. What the fuck happened to you, you little fool. Ger your head together to cos I (sic) gonna smash it in with elbows if you don’t. Fair play Devin well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo. GET YOUR HEAD TOGETHER OR KILL YOURSELF.”

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s comments on Ryan Garcia