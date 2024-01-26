Conor McGregor shares sparring footage ahead of his anticipated return to the Octagon later this year

Irish megastar Conor McGregor is gearing up for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

On New Year’s Day, McGregor revealed that he would step back inside the cage for the first time in nearly four years this summer for a middleweight (yes, middleweight) clash with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Thus far, the UFC has not officially confirmed McGregor’s claim of a comeback during this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, but that hasn’t stopped the former two-division titleholder from getting ready to throw hands in the near future.

Courtesy of his website, TheMACLife, McGregor released his first sparring footage of 2024, showing the superstar putting in work in both a cage and a ring.

Fight fans last saw McGregor compete at UFC 264 in July 2021. Mystic Mac’ suffered a nasty leg break near the end of the opening round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. He’s been on the shelf ever since.

Despite his announcement of a June 29 return date, UFC CEO Dana White has remained coy on when we will actually hear some official news, let alone see Conor McGregor make the long walk to the Octagon. The only thing we seem to know for certain is that the Irishman will “100% fight in 2024.”

You Can Catch Conor McGregor on Amazon Prime Video This March

In the meantime, fans can catch McGregor in the upcoming remake of the 1989 action classic Road House. Making his cinematic debut, ‘The Notorious’ will feature as one of the big bads in the film opposite star Jake Gyllenhaal who puts his own unique spin on one of Patrick Swayze’s most beloved characters.

Road House hits streaming via Amazon Prime Video on March 21.