Video – Official trailer releases for ‘Road House’ featuring UFC star Conor McGregor in multiple fight scenes

Ahead of its official release on March 21. – an official trailer has been released for the remake of ‘Road House’ – which stars award-winning lead, Jake Gyllenhaal, and former two-division UFC championship winner and mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor, who appears to be playing an antagonist in the action movie.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is set to make his cinematic debut in the Amazon Prime release of ‘Road House’ in two months time, and featured prominently in today’s official release trailer from MGM Studios.



“Take it outside,” MGM Studios posted on their official X account. “Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie”

Conor McGregor reacts to ‘Road House’ trailer

Appearing to play a character by the name of ‘Knox’ – McGregor, who is expected to make his return to the professional Octagon this summer in a grudge fight against former UFC lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, vowed to make a certain mark in his first major acting appearance.



“Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jaek Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!

Appearing on stage during the official ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC 285 back in March to promote the release of ‘Road House’, McGregor watched on as Gyllenhaal, who plays a fighter under the banner of the UFC competed in the Octagon between fights the following night at the official pay-per-view event.

