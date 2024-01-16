Conor McGregor Mocks Michael Chandler’s 185-Pound Physique Ahead of Highly Anticipated Fight

Conor McGregor thinks 185 pounds looks much better on him than it does on Michael Chandler.

Though it has not been officially announced by the UFC, McGregor is slated for a return to the Octagon on June 29 as part of the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas. The Irishman made the announcement himself on New Year’s Day, adding that the bout with Chandler would take place at middleweight, 40 pounds heavier than the weight class where McGregor first claimed UFC gold.

While Chandler has been known to pack on the post-fight pounds, he has never competed higher than 170 as a professional. One fan decided to offer up a side-by-side comparison, sharing an image of McGregor’s newly acquired physique alongside a shot of Chandler weeks removed from a 2018 lightweight clash with Goiti Yamauchi where he had gained 30 pounds.

McGregor reshared the image of him and Chandler, writing: “Coming soon on PPV muhahahaha.”

Michael Chandler Ready to Send Conor McGregor into permanent retirement

Whether it’s at lightweight, welterweight, or middleweight, Michael Chandler has the same goal in mind once he finally steps inside the Octagon with the former two-division titleholder.