Conor McGregor Mocks Michael Chandler’s 185-Pound Physique Ahead of Highly Anticipated Fight
Conor McGregor thinks 185 pounds looks much better on him than it does on Michael Chandler.
Though it has not been officially announced by the UFC, McGregor is slated for a return to the Octagon on June 29 as part of the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas. The Irishman made the announcement himself on New Year’s Day, adding that the bout with Chandler would take place at middleweight, 40 pounds heavier than the weight class where McGregor first claimed UFC gold.
While Chandler has been known to pack on the post-fight pounds, he has never competed higher than 170 as a professional. One fan decided to offer up a side-by-side comparison, sharing an image of McGregor’s newly acquired physique alongside a shot of Chandler weeks removed from a 2018 lightweight clash with Goiti Yamauchi where he had gained 30 pounds.
McGregor reshared the image of him and Chandler, writing: “Coming soon on PPV muhahahaha.”
Michael Chandler Ready to Send Conor McGregor into permanent retirement
Whether it’s at lightweight, welterweight, or middleweight, Michael Chandler has the same goal in mind once he finally steps inside the Octagon with the former two-division titleholder.
“I finish Conor within the first two rounds and after that, probably end his career,” Chandler said on his YouTube channel. “There’s just so much more than what people think about on the surface level. I want battlegrounds of epic proportions, I want to stand in the cage with that man, I want to break that man’s will, I want to break his jaw.
“I want to separate him from consciousness, completely flatline him inside the octagon, and then we say farewell to the sport’s biggest star. Do I believe the fight will be at 185lb? Heck, I’m game. The weight class does not matter, we are two guys that weigh the same. The size of us is very similar, so it doesn’t matter whether we are cutting down because we are the same weight.”