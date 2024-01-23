Conor McGregor provides new drug test samples amid launch of new UFC anti-Doping programme ahead of return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was revealed to have been tested by UFC’s anti-doping agency in the latest update.

In their first-ever testing update since taking over from USADA, Drug-Free Sport International has so far tested 61 fighters and McGregor is one of them. In fact, McGregor is one of two athletes who have been tested twice.

Aaron Bronsteter first broke this news via X.

The UFC anti-doping database has released their first-ever update since the end of their partnership with USADA on Dec. 31.



Of the 61 athletes who registered test sessions, two athletes registered more than one session, one of whom is Conor McGregor (*the other is T. Lapilus). — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 22, 2024

This does point to McGregor returning at some point in the near future, but the issue’s water continues to be murky.

When will Conor McGregor fight again?

On New Year’s Eve, McGregor posted a video to social media which seemed to be the news that everyone was waiting for. The Irishman claimed that he and Michael Chandler’s fight was official and was set for June.

“Ladies and gentlemen, happy New Year to you all,” McGregor began. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the notorious Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, on June 29th… And for the opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr Chandler, 185 pounds.”

However, during the UFC 297 fight week, White disputed this, claiming that nothing had been made official.

“Uh, no,” White said regarding McGregor’s comeback. “When Conor is ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it. That’s what we’ll do.”

So, it seems that fans will have to continue to wait for a McGregor return which has been dragging on for some time.

