Conor McGregor has made his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather fighting Logan Paul clear.

Mayweather is the best fighter of his generation and ranks himself as the greatest boxer ever. He’s now set to square off against Paul who is most known for being a YouTuber who lost his first and only professional boxing match against another internet celebrity.

Ahead of the June 6 exhibition bout Mayweather and Paul squared off for the first time yesterday. The meeting descended into chaos when Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat. ‘The Money Team’ began throwing punches at the YouTuber and Mayweather was even threatening to kill the 24-year-old.

McGregor who boxed Mayweather in 2017 has stayed quiet about Mayweather’s next fight until now.

The outspoken Irishman took to social media following the scuffle to give his thoughts on the upcoming bout.

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the fuck is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy,” McGregor wrote. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Slap head!”

McGregor has been called out consistently by the younger Paul brother but has ignored him for the most part. ‘Notorious’ has bigger fish to fry with a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier set for UFC 264.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Is Floyd Mayweather embarrassing himself by fighting Logan Paul?