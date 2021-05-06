Jake Paul finally came face-to-face with a real boxer in Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather was taking part in a promotional event for his upcoming exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul taking place June 6 until the latter’s younger brother Jake ended up crossing paths with him.

The pair had a heated verbal confrontation as they spoke of fighting each other before Paul stole Mayweather’s hat. Mayweather wasn’t having any of it as he charged after Paul and started swinging.

The skirmish continued with Mayweather’s bodyguards getting involved as well but Paul seemed to have gotten away with Mayweather’s hat in the end.

However, he did take damage in doing so.

Suffice to say, Mayweather wasn’t pleased with what happened.

As for Paul, it all went to plan as he even started profiting from the incident.

“honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye RESPECT!!”

The seed has been planted for sure.