Conor McGregor Shuts Down Retirement On Social Media

Recently, UFC megastar Conor McGregor seemingly retired from fighting amidst a ton of outside-the-cage issues in his life.

No one really took it all that seriously given he had done so once before and returned. He even seemed to walk it back somewhat while quelling his incredibly personal Twitter war with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this month.

But the fact remains we’ve only seen McGregor fight in the UFC once since late 2016. He was thoroughly dominated by Nurmagomedov in the bout, succumbing to a fourth-round sub that looked all too easy. His Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey is booming in the spirits industry. The payday of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather is also in his rearview mirror.

So it certainly seems McGregor doesn’t have to fight any longer.

Not Retiring?

Several rumors have come and rumors have gone about his fighting return. None of it has amounted to anything concrete as of now. McGregor could definitely retire and get rich doing so – he never has to fight again. That was pointed out by a fan on Twitter today, to which McGregor responded he wants to continue fighting with his reason why:

“I hear you but I love it dearly. If I am being honest with myself I don’t think I will ever be able to fully walk away from fighting. We are all fighters in this world and each of us will be fighting for the rest of our time here. So why not do it live on PPV baby. Pop a bottle!”

I hear you but I love it dearly. If I am being honest with myself I don’t think I will ever be able to fully walk away from fighting.

We are all fighters in this world and each of us will be fighting for the rest of our time here. So why not do it live on PPV baby. Pop a bottle! https://t.co/5C5w2Awis7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2019

That would certainly seem like he’s planning on returning for at least one more massive pay-per-view spectacle. It’s unknown who he would face in that bout, but Dana White did recently hint at a rematch between him and Khabib.

He doesn’t necessarily deserve it due to his recent body of work. But in terms of what he’s done for the UFC, no one deserves it more. Of course, his long-rumored trilogy with Nate Diaz could be an option as well. McGregor and White are reportedly meeting in Los Angeles to discuss his fighting future soon.

McGregor doesn’t have to fight, but he still has the desire to compete. Will that be enough to win in today’s UFC?