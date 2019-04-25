Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve Leads To Record Irish Whiskey Sales In US

Conor McGregor’s booming Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey has led to some historic sales figures in the United States.

According to the Irish Times (via HotNewHipHop), sales of Irish Whiskey rose 12 percent in America last year. As a result, they surpassed a cool $1 billion for the first time ever.

McGregor retweeted the announcement today:

Irish whiskey sales in the U.S. have eclipsed $1B for the first time ever🥃



Current numbers from the Distilled Spirits Council reported that almost 4.7 million nine-liter cases of Irish whiskey were sold in the States last year. That resulted in $1.01 billion in revenues for distillers. It was a sizable 9.4 percent increase compared to 2017. By comparison, combined sales of Irish whiskey reached just $74 million back in 2003.

Going back to 2002, high-end premium and super-premium whiskey sales grew an alarming 1,106 percent and 3,385 percent, respectively.

Longtime popular brand Jameson has always lead the Irish whiskey charge in America. But while it is credited for the so-called return of Irish whiskey, the brand is taking a hit in US growth. Many analysts tie that to the launch of Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve last year.

Proper Twelve was launched in September 2018. It amazingly sold out a six-month supply in its first 10 days. It did so despite some rough early reviews. As of today, the brand has shipped roughly 200,000 nine-liter cases since its inception.

That success is understandably credited with McGregor’s popularity as the most well-known fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA). It’s become so popular, in fact, that Jameson’s brand growth is facing a legitimate issue in the United States.