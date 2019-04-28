Dana White & Conor McGregor Setting Up Plans For UFC Return

Dana White & Conor McGregor have plans to meet up again despite their first scheduled meeting not taking place.

Fans have been awaiting the return of the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion to competition inside of the Octagon. Earlier this month, the UFC President made it known that he was supposed to meet up with him to discuss his future when the promotion traveled to Florida for the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that went down this weekend.

“His retirement? No [he didn’t discuss it with me]. Conor McGregor will fight again, White told CNN World Sport. “Me and Conor communicate everyday, we’ve been talking all this week. Things are good with Conor and I and we’ll get something figured soon.

“Just talking about possible fights, possible time to come back. You know, he and I are actually setting up some plans right now. I’m going to Florida in the next couple of weeks and we’re going to sit down and talk face to face.”

During the post-fight press conference for the UFC Fort Lauderdale event, White made it known that this meeting didn’t happen. However, he did tell MMAJunkie that they plan to meet shortly in Los Angeles.

“I was supposed to meet with him down here; we’re going to meet in LA instead,” White said.

McGregor has not fought since his submission loss to undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.