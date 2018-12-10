Conor McGregor Shuts Down Holloway GOAT Discussion

Max Holloway’s TKO win over Brian Ortega at last Saturday’s UFC 231 has the MMA world debating if “Blessed” is truly the UFC’s greatest featherweight of all time. It’s apparently time Conor McGregor shuts down those discussions with his own view.

Holloway detailed his opinion that Jose Aldo is still the greatest featherweight of all-time after the fight. McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis not surprisingly took a different point of view. And “The Notorious” agrees with his outspoken jiu-jitsu champion teammate.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to send Ben Askren an odd reply. But he also addressed the issue of Holloway being the featherweight GOAT with a short-but-sweet response to someone pointing out that he beat the supposed two best featherweights of all-time.

Check it out:

Who’s The Real GOAT?

There’s no doubt McGregor has a good point here. He knocked out Aldo (Holloway’s choice for the greatest) in only 13 seconds at 2015’s UFC 194. He also dominated Holloway over the course of three rounds at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013. McGregor did so while suffering a torn ACL in the fight as well.

Coupled with his wins over other decorated contenders like Chad Mendes and Dustin Poirier, McGregor undoubtedly has a strong case for being the featherweight GOAT.

However, it can also be argued that Holloway was nowhere near the fighter he is now. That’s because he wasn’t. The Hawaiian champion has won an alarming 13 straight fights in the UFC, a number McGregor will most likely never approach. He’s also defended his title twice, something McGregor never did.

So the debate for MMA’s best featherweight goes on. There’s a clear way to decide that discussion. That’s to simply book a McGregor vs. Holloway rematch for the near future. But with McGregor ditching his dangerous, draining cut to 145 pounds long ago, it may never happen.

And that may keep the debate raging on for many years. Who is the greatest featherweight in MMA history in your opinion?