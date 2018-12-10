Ben Askren Trolls ‘Intoxicated’ Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor had a rather bizarre response to the UFC’s newest welterweight trash talker Ben Askren.

Asken was engaged in a dialogue with fellow grappler Chael Sonnen earlier today on social media. Always a pragmatist, the self-proclaimed “truth speaker” fired some truth bullets at McGregor.

“Funky” took the position that Conor was a better social media follow prior to the release of his Irish Whiskey Proper 12.



Was much better before every tweet was about Proper 12 and he actually liked to train. https://t.co/0qdgdXvD8x — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 9, 2018



McGregor would never resist a chance at the limelight but it was his response that was head-scratching .

But it’s so tasty it makes me rub my belly and go yum yum.

And sometimes nom nom too. https://t.co/zlFufbDHVA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 9, 2018



Askren responded by asking McGregor to truthfully admit if he was intoxicated:

Answer truthfully…… are you intoxicated right now? https://t.co/yzJhg2G7kE — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 9, 2018

Askren will make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler at January 26’s UFC 233 from Anaheim, California.

McGregor, meanwhile, is awaiting his punishment from the NSAC for his UFC 229 brawl. He’s also selling whiskey, of course.