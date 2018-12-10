Conor McGregor’s Training Partner Fires Back At Talk Of Holloway Being FW GOAT

Conor McGregor’s training partner has defend the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion in the featherweight GOAT conversation. For years, many people called McGregor the greatest of all-time in the division once he KO’d former champ Jose Aldo in just seconds in their first fight.

However, since leaving the division, many have shifted that talk towards Max Holloway. The UFC featherweight champion is fresh off his latest title defense at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event. Holloway retained his UFC featherweight title over Brian Ortega in the headliner by doctor stoppage.

This win extended his winning streak to twelve straight with two straight title defenses since winning the title from Aldo. Following the fight, Holloway downplayed this talk of him being the GOAT while shifting the attention to Aldo.

This is when the training partner of McGregor, Dillon Danis, chimed in on this discussion by taking to his official Twitter account. He gave his take on this talk and noted that McGregor should be considered the GOAT.

He wrote, “They do Conor dirty by saying max is the best FW ever… Conor is, he beat poirier, aldo, mendez AND max and more.”

Holloway and McGregor have fought each other before as their first fight went down at 145lbs in 2013. At the time, Conor did beat Holloway by decision. Since then, fight fans have been calling for a rematch due to both fighters growing into the elite competitors that they are known today.

