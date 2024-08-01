Ridiculed: Conor McGregor shamed over court ordeal by Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler never passes up the opportunity to take a dig at Conor McGregor.

Appearing at Blanchardstown District Court in his native Dublin on Wednesday, the Irish megastar was slapped with a five-month suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban stemming from a 2022 arrest for dangerous driving. McGregor pled guilty to the charge, plus a single charge of careless driving.

The suspended sentence was accepted on the condition that McGregor pay a €5,000 fine and keep the peace for two years.

Getting wind of the news, former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler couldn’t help, but take a dig at ‘Mystic Mac’ on social media.

“Jesus take the wheel….” Chandler wrote on X.

Per a report from the Irish Mirror, McGregor had 20 previous convictions, 17 traffic offenses, including three speeding violations, two public order charges, and one for assault causing harm. That prompted Judge David McHugh to consider “an outright prison sentence” for the Octagon icon.

“This is an appalling series of breaches of the road traffic rules and an appalling episode of dangerous driving,” McHugh said.

Instead, McGregor’s counsel successfully lobbied for the suspended sentence and a fine.

Conor McGregor rumored for December return after failed June comeback

It’s been more than three years since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, his last appearance coming at UFC 264 for a trilogy fight with lightweight fan favorite Dustin Poirier. ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg in the opening round, dropping his second straight fight to ‘The Diamond.’

McGregor was scheduled to return on June 29 at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, but a broken pinky toe forced him out of the bout.

Rumors have since surfaced that the promotion is eyeing December for their rescheduled scrap, though CEO Dana White continues to play coy whenever asked about the long-awaited clash and when fans can finally expect to see it.