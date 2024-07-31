Conor McGregor hit with five month suspended sentence, two year driving ban

Former two-division UFC champion and mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor has been handed a five-month suspended sentence as well as a two-year disqualification from driving – after pleading guilty to a charge of dangerous driving, as well as a further count of careless driving in Dublin this morning.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been out of competition since 2021, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

And expected to make his return to fighting last month in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor was forced from a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, after fracturing a toe on his left foot.

Mandatory Credit: Jose Penuela

Expecting to make a comeback to fighting at the end of the annum, McGregor, 36, has been heavily linked with a return at UFC 310 in December, on the promotion’s final pay-per-view card of the year, in a rescheduled fight against Missouri-born veteran, Chandler.

Conor McGregor disqualified from driving for 2 years

Appearing at Blanchardstown District Court today in his native Dublin, McGregor saw a second count of dangerous driving which he was charged with ultimately withdrawn, however, pleaded guilty to charges of both dangerous driving and careless driving. (H/T Newstalk)

As a result, McGregor was handed a five-month suspended sentence and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor hit the headlines once more after he claimed he would bid to purchase bitter fighting rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family home in Dagestan, after the former undisputed lightweight champion saw proceedings initiated against him by the FTS (Federal Tax Services) in his native Russia.